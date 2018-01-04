Ingham Co. Animal Control reduces license fee for some dogs

The Ingham County Animal Control handles licenses, which are required by law, for your pet.

This year, the agency is lowering fees for unsterilized dogs or dogs that aren't "fixed."

“Ingham County has always charged higher fees for unsterilized dogs and for delinquent licenses to encourage people to get their dogs sterilized and get renew licenses before they expire, but we also want to make it possible for people to afford dog licenses,” said Animal Control director John Dinon.

All dogs over 4 months old are required to have a dog license. Licensing is looked at as a way to control rabies as well as a way to unite lost dogs with their owners.

Dog licenses can be purchased at Ingham County Animal Control in Mason and the Animal Control Outreach in Lansing, as well as many local veterinary offices.

Owners must have proof of rabies vaccination to purchase a license.

To help County residents comply with vaccination and licensing laws, Ingham County Animal Control, in partnership with VIP Pet Care, hosts monthly low-cost vaccination clinics.

The clinics take place the first Friday of every month at various locations around the county and dog licenses are also sold at the clinics.

The next vaccination clinic will be January 5 at the ICAC Outreach Center at 826 W Saginaw in Lansing from noon-4:00 p.m.

“We feel the new fee structure is a good balance of promoting spaying and neutering, but also makes license compliance possible for County residents.”

2018 Ingham County Dog License Fees

sterilized dog, 1 year license $15

sterilized dog, 1 year license (delinquent) $30

sterilized dog, 3 year license $35

unsterilized dog, 1 year license $45

unsterilized dog, 1 year license (delinquent) $90

unsterilized dog, 3 year license $125