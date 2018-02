A Lansing business owner is asking for help to identify a man he says broke into his store Friday night.

Jimmy Manuel says the man broke into the indoor grow store in north Lansing by coming in through the ceiling.

He sent us this surveillance video and several photos. Manuel says the person made off with two grow lights.

He says they were driving a white suburban or Yukon XL.

Manuel is offering a $2,000 to anyone who helps track down the thief.