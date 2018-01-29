Michigan’s individual income tax filing season officially begins Monday, January 29.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, residents can start filing their 2017 tax year state individual income tax returns online or through the U.S. Postal Service.

All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

“The easiest and quickest way for Michigan taxpayers to get their refund is to file electronically,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, head of Treasury’s Tax Administration Group. “This helps ensure tax returns are accurate and improves tax refund turnaround times.”

According to the Department of the Treasury, more than 4.1 million Michigan taxpayers filed electronically last year, which is nearly 83 percent of state income tax filers.

After Feb. 5, limited quantities of printed tax forms will be available at public libraries, northern Michigan post offices, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices and Treasury Field Offices.