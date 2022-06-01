Implicit bias training now required for Michigan health professionals

LANSING, Mich. — The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says implicit bias training is required for all state health professionals starting Wednesday, June 1.

These requirements are part of the Michigan Public Health Code and apply to both new applicants and those renewing existing licenses or registrations.

LARA defines implicit bias as “an attitude or internalized stereotype that affects an individual’s perception, action or decision making in an unconscious manner and often contributes to unequal treatment of people based on race, ethnicity, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, age, disability or other characteristic.”

Starting Wednesday, all professions licensed or registered under the Michigan Public Health Code, except for Veterinary Medicine, are required to take implicit bias training.

New applicants for licensure or registration must complete two hours of training within the five years immediately preceding issuance of the license of registration.

Renewing licensees and registrants must complete one hour of training for each year of their license or registration cycle.

For more frequently asked questions and answers, click here.

