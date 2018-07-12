Illegal dumping continues In Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - A growing problem in one community is creating outrage.

FOX 47 first told you about illegal dumping earlier this month outside a vacant Jackson K-Mart.

Now, a Summit Township thrift store is getting unwanted drop-off's that are not considered donations.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker spoke with people who are fed up with the mess.

Emily Sisk says she’s been working for St. Vincent de Paul for over six years and says people are disposing their junk and leaving the charity to foot the bill.

“This goes into our budget that we have every month”, says Sisk.

“We're having to pay for all this stuff to haul it off to the trash, so it takes out of helping people in Jackson.”

People who live near-by say the dumping is becoming a heavy burden.

“They doing illegal dumping over here and it's actually running down the property”, said LeKeith Cunningham.

“We've had to run people out of here with cutting lights on and yell and scream at them.”

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, illegal dumping complaints are taken seriously.

The department told FOX 47 that if reported, their office will increase patrols in the area and investigate it, like any other crime.

Sheriff’s officials say you can call 911 to report illegal dumping and anyone caught in the act can be fined $500.