If you're buying a used car watch out for flood damaged vehicles

If you're in the market for a used car you'll want to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office warns that because of the recent flooding across the state it's likely man damaged vehicles will end up on the used car market. Sometimes that damage can take awhile to show up.

Before you buy a used vehicle you should have it checked out by a mechanic. You'll also want to check the vehicles history by searching its VIN number in the title information system database. Keep an eye out for tell-tale signs like a musty smell, signs of mold, mildew, and water stains.