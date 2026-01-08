ICE operations across Michigan throughout 2025

LANSING, Mich. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents maintained a presence across Michigan throughout 2025, with documented operations spanning from Detroit to mid-Michigan communities.

ICE agents first appeared in the state in January 2025, during the early days of Trump's second administration. A Southwest Detroit resident recorded ICE agents in Detroit during the week of January 20.

"We have folks who have come to this country and to this state seeking a better opportunity," said a local resident.

Shortly after, on the weekend of January 25, Ann Arbor police reported ICE making contact with a local business, though no arrests were made during that operation.

ICE agents then moved to mid-Michigan in March 2025. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that ICE executed a federal search warrant in South Lansing.

Neighbors witnessed the operation firsthand.

"There were 15 to 20 individual police out between the house and my street. Some in Lansing Police gear. Some in normal police clothes," said a witness.

According to House Representative Emily Dievendorf, three people were removed from the home during the South Lansing operation.

ICE returned to the area in October 2025, this time operating in Meridian Township. Township officials said they were not informed about ICE's location or activities.

The final documented ICE presence in Michigan occurred in November 2025 in Clarkston, according to the Clarkston Community School District and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE made 455 arrests statewide in 2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

