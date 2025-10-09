ICE conducts immigration operation in Meridian Township

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted an operation in Meridian Township on Wednesday morning, according to Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson.

In a statement released Thursday, Hendrickson said township officials were notified the morning of Oct. 9 that ICE agents would be operating within township borders but were not provided details about the nature or locations of the operations.

"Meridian Township officials, including law enforcement officers, were not at any time involved in these operations, and they do not assist federal agents solely acting on the purpose of enforcing immigration laws," Hendrickson said.

The supervisor said the operation has concluded and ICE agents are no longer in the township.

"Our residents deserve to feel secure in their own homes, their places of work, and in their community, and the Meridian Township Board urges our residents to be safe and understand their rights if they are confronted by these agents," Hendrickson said.

The township directed residents who need legal assistance to contact the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center at www.michiganimmigrant.org or the ACLU of Michigan at 313-578-6800.

