'I am asking for the public’s patience': Prosecutor requests police not release video of GRPD officer-involved shooting until investigation is complete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County prosecutor has requested law enforcement agencies investigating Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting not release any evidence, including video footage, until the investigation is complete.

This comes one day after the NAACP Grand Rapids Branch called for transparency from law enforcement and the immediate release of all footage of the deadly shooting.

The man killed in the officer-involved shooting has since been identified as Patrick Lyoya.

Investigators say the officer pulled the 26-year-old over near Griggs and Nelson for a license plate issue.

Lyoya reportedly got out of the car and tried to run.

Police say there was a “lengthy struggle” before the officer shot and killed Lyoya.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but it fell off during the struggle. Police say the footage was able to be recovered and is being reviewed.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

In a press release, Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker stated, “It is essential in the pursuit of justice to allow the investigation to continue to completion before partial information, including video evidence, is released to the public. There are still many questions which remain unanswered. As is our policy with any ongoing investigation, we do not release any material for public consumption. To maintain the integrity of this investigation, I have requested that involved police agencies do not release any evidence until the investigation is complete."

Becker goes on to say, “I am asking for the public’s patience and understanding so that the investigation can be completed and achieve its goal of a just result for all involved.”

Here's the full statement Becker sent to FOX 17.

