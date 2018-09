(WSYM) - Hunting season is ramping up as the end of the summer nears.

Turkey season starts this Saturday here in Michigan.

Hunters can buy one license a day until quotas are met.

The season for some small game also begins Saturday.

That includes gray and fox squirrels, cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hares, and ruffed grouses.

Later this month, deer hunters will be out in some areas, as early antler-less firearm season beings.