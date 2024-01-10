Hundreds without power in the Lansing area following the return of snow in Michigan

WSYM Over 1,500 customers without power following snow event

Following a dry period, Michigan saw it's first significant snowfall of 2024 on Tuesday, leaving customers without power throughout portions of the state. Areas including Wacousta, Windsor, and Aurelius have crews assigned to help with the restoration of power.

In a release from Consumers Energy, more than 230 contractor crews are still working to restore all of the power throughout the area. Nearly half of homes and businesses that were affected by the winter weather have been restored as of Wednesday morning.

Melissa Gleespen, an Officer in Charge of Restoration, ensures that, "most customers will finish today with power. We're also monitoring a late-week storm system expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds over the weekend."

The system she refers to will head into our region on Friday afternoon and last through Saturday. Accumulating snow, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds are expected with this event, likely to create hazardous road conditions and the possibility for more outages in the area.

