Contractors excavating a former gas plant, came across a grisly discovery Wednesday in Manistee.

They found a human skull at the excavation site.

The crews are working for consumers energy.

They called Manistee Police and stopped the digging.

Now the Army Corps of Engineers is investigating.

Police have ruled out any criminal activity.

The Army Corp is also looking into any Native American Tribes who may have used the site as a burial ground.