How would you pay for better roads?

The "American Society of Civil Engineers" put the price tag at five or six-billion dollars to fix the roads in Michigan. So where is that money supposed to come from? FOX 47's Marcus Dash asked drivers today how they'd do so.

Some like the idea of a higher gas tax, others want to try toll roads, or even spending money for better materials. No matter what the solution, all you have to do is look at a road like Aurelius to know that what we're doing right now isn't working.

"The thing that scares me about a gas tax is you know they won't use it for the road, they'll waste it on other stuff," said Deb Brandsen.

"I think gas is high enough, somebody is getting rich and it sure ain't me," said Curtis Underwood.

While some drivers have some trust issues with the way the state handles spending. Others say the state should do whatever it takes to help drivers get from point a to point b.

"You get what you pay for, so if you are going to have good roads, you are going to have to pay for them, either through taxes or a toll road," said David Mailloux.

Some say the state should invest in a pricey alternative way of fixing roads.

"Good cement can last forever and we won't have these potholes and the research has already been done. It's very expensive, but you are going to pay now or pay later," said Ronnie Phillips.

And others who have come to grips that no matter what the state does.

It won't be an overnight fix.

"It has taken us twenty years to get into this situation I don't think can get out of it in a couple years," said Mark Owen.

"Obviously drivers all over mid-Michigan have noticed how bad these roads are, except one out of towner I spoke with who said the state he comes from is much worse," said Marcus Dash

"Fort Wayne, Indiana, truthfully speaking roads are horrible, but here in town they seem to be pretty good," said Curtis Underwood.

The report from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Michigan a D- for roads and a D+ for overall infrastructure. They say they're meeting with lawmakers to discuss possible solutions.