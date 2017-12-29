How to stay warm in winter with no heat

Frigid temperatures and no working heat. That's the reality some people across Mid-Michigan are dealing with. Heating technicians say they've been slammed with calls about broken furnaces and failing heat. FOX 47's Marcus Dash tells us what they're doing to get to you faster and how you can stay warm while you wait.



While it may be unbearable to be sitting at home with no heat, heating companies like Rich Colby's A-OK Mechanical say they're working day and night to get to you as quickly as they can.



Colby says since the first snowfall of the season his phone has been ringing off the hook with people dealing with a loss of heat.



He has a junkyard full of bad furnaces from this past week alone.



If you are one of those people who is without a furnace or heat for the time being, Colby says there are some ways to keep warm while you wait for a repair.



Colby says if you decide to go the heater route be extra cautious. He says the best thing you can do for your home heating system is to get it checked once a year and clean your furnace regularly.