How to spot flood recovery scams

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSYM) - Repairing, replacing and cleaning up, that's what homeowners in Mid-Michigan have been doing since flood waters swept across the area.

When it comes to needing help, how can you make sure your contractor is reliable and legit?

FOX 47's Cryss Walker tells us how to avoid getting scammed.

Lansing Township resident Jon Miller says he is trying to salvage as much as he can, after recent flooding damaged his home.

Now, he’s left with a long lists of repairs.

“The north and west walls collapsed, all the brick fell in the basement and the walls collapsed”, said Miller.

“There's mud… open holes around the house”, Miller continued.

Mr. Miller says he's pretty good with his hands but some repairs will require more skills.

“We just need a mason contractor and we should be good to go”, said Miller.

Before you agree to let someone do repair work at your home, check to see if their credentials are legit.

“Hire a licensed contractor”, said Michigan Bureau of Construction Codes Director Keith Lambert.

“Residential builders, electricians, plumbers and mechanical contractors all have to be licensed in the state of Michigan”, Lambert explained.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has a web database (http://www.michigan.gov/lara/0,4601,7-154-72600_73835---,00.html) where you can look for your contractor's name to see if your technician is licensed.

The next step is to draw up your paperwork.

“Get a contract up front, detailing the type of work that's going to be done, the time-frame that's involved, the payment schedule as well”, said Lambert.

“You don't want to pay for everything up front because you want to have a protection to hold back in case the work's not being done to your satisfaction”, Lambert continued.

If you feel like you've been scammed you can file a complaint with the Michigan Department of Regulatory Affairs at 517-373-1820.