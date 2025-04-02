How to report extended power outages for credit

LANSING, Mich. — Severe weather across Michigan left many neighbors without power for an extended period of time.

“While dealing with the aftermath can be overwhelming, making sure you receive the credits you’re owed should be one less thing to worry about," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Neighbors who believe they are owed credit for the outages can fill out the attorney general’s power outage credit inquiry form, which is available for both residents and businesses.

According to Dana Nessel, this form helps her track outage-related trends and patterns to help with her ratepayer advocacy.

The form can be found on the Department of Attorney General Utilities page.

On the website, you can also find:



Updated information on outage credit criteria

Links for residents to attend meetings of, or file their own comment before, the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Links to the 2023 Utility Performance Report

Frequently Asked Questions

A video highlighting the Utilities Imposter Scam.

