How to keep pets safe in the cold

Frigid temperatures are expected to last until the New Year, and when it's this cold it can be risky to be outside for too long. That warning rings true for family pets as well, if they're left outside for long periods of time there can be deadly consequences.

FOX 47 News spoke with a veterinarian who has some advice for keeping your pets safe during these cold winter days.

Unsurprisingly dogs and cats can get frostbite, and hypothermia, just like humans can. Dogs noses in particular are very sensitive to the cold weather. Go outside for just a few minutes, and you'll start to feel it at your fingertips.

Dr. Bethany Steele at Caring Animal Hospital in Holt says the amount of time your pet should stay outside depends on the breed as some breeds can tolerate the cold weather better than others. It really depends on the type of fur they have.

"Huskies and malamutes can handle this weather a little bit better, but they should still not be left outside for long periods of time. They can still go out and play and enjoy it for a little bit longer in the snow. Maybe as long as you can if you've got all bundled up. but short-haired breeds, they can't handle this weather, even if they're bigger dogs, they need to go out and come back in," said Dr. Steele.

In most cases however, your pet should only be outside long enough to use the bathroom or go for a quick walk. When you bring your furry friend back inside you should check their paws for ice, snow, and salt. You'll also want to keep an eye out for signs of hypothermia such as: drunken behavior, nausea, and slow response time.

Another important thing to be aware of is the danger of anti-freeze. According to Dr. Steele dogs like to lick antifreeze because it tastes sweet, but chemicals in it are poisonous, and even deadly. If you can check your driveway for any leaks before you let the dogs out.