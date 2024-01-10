How a task force in Michigan is making sure kids are safe online

Inside of Michigan State Police's Computer Crimes Unit the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is tracking down offenders and helping keeps kids safe online.

In 2023 they have made 35 arrest at the Lansing Office and 106 arrest was made statewide.

Officials with ICAC says parents should talk to kids to educate them about being safe. They also suggest they know what's going on with their kids devices.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Like most kids, Jonah and Jude hall are no strangers when it comes to playing games and being online.

"Probably more than the average family. We are in front of a computer," Morgan Hall said.

That's because the family sold their house in Lansing to hit the road for an adventure across the country back in 2021.

So of course, school looks a little different for the two boys.

"The boys both attend a virtual school, a Michigan school, Life Tech Academy. And they do have a lot of screen time because the majority of their school is online," Morgan said.

And with some free time spent online too Chris and Morgan Hall monitors their kids very closely on the internet.

Officials say its a wise move with who else may be online.

"Child trafficking, child exploitation, it's really easy to think about, that's something that happens in countries far away, or states, you know, that are not nearby. Unfortunately. It's something that is a very real reality. And it happens here in Michigan," Sgt. Thomas Gladney said.

Inside of Michigan State Police's Computer Crimes Unit The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is tracking down offenders and helping keeps kids safe.

"This is a federal task force me to work really closely with the national center for missing and exploited children to work on any cases involving on the internet and the exploitation of children," Gladney said.

They receive tips and investigates crimes involving child sexually abusive material that people are manufacturing, producing, and sharing in Michigan.

In 2023 they have made 35 arrest at the Lansing office and 106 was made statewide.

"We're constantly working around the clock. Just in the first district, we have tips rolling every day," Gladney said

They also raise awareness to those in the community..

"We try to educate the kids more like, these things could happen," Chris Hall said.

"The friends that they make online, we kind of check that and make sure that they are who they say they are," Chris Hall said.

And to also have an idea of what's going on with their devices just like Chris and Morgan.

"They both have Nintendo switches now and so they were able to as parents have a family parental control over that and limit the amount of screen time that they are having," Chris said.

