How a new initiative is working to get illegal guns off the streets

LANSING, Mich. — More than 550 illegal guns have been taken off the streets thanks to a state program aimed at curbing gun violence.

“As a former prosecutor, protecting public safety is a top priority,” said Governor Whitmer.

According to Governor Whitmer, the guns were seized as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods.

The operation is a statewide crackdown on crime to reduce gun violence. According to the Governor's office, nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm.

MDOC parole and probation agents, in collaboration with local law enforcement, focus on high-risk individuals who have a criminal history of weapons possession.

This initiative is a part of Whitmer's 2021 MI Safe Communities program which was set in place to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street, and fund opportunities in jobs, education, and the justice system.

Since the operation began, police have conducted over 5 thousand check-ins with felony offenders and removed 571 illegal guns.

During the check-in sweeps, police also revealed several illegal drugs and ammunition.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

