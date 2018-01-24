House vote calling on MSU President to resign passes

The Michigan House of Representatives hosted a vote calling on MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign. It passed 96-11.
The resolution was sponsored by Rep. Adam Zemke of Ann Arbor.
According to the resolution, if Simon does not voluntarily step down, the MSU Board of Trustees should remove her from her position immediately.
The resolution was approved only hours after Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 - 175 years in prison on sexual assault charges.
More than 150 women spoke out against Nassar in victim statements over the past seven days, many of them calling out MSU for enabling Nassar and many of them asking for Simon to step down as MSU President.