House Speaker asks committee chairs to investigate MSU's handling of the Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Speaker of the State House of Representatives is asking two committee chairs to look into Michigan State University's handling of the Larry Nassar case. Speaker Tom Leonard sent a letter to the Rep. Kim LaSata, chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education, and Rep. Klint Kesto, chair of the Law and Justice Committee on Friday.

He wants the Higher Education Subcommittee to identify "policy and budget solutions to the problems" that have been exposed by MSU's handling of the situation. Speaker Leonard asked the Law and Justice committee to "remedy the inadequacies in current law" the case has shed light on.

The language used in the letter indicates the Speaker isn't happy with how MSU responded to the case. He says, "Michigan State University's insistence on stonewalling the public, the media, and the Legislature now shows we need further transparency and even greater accountability." He goes on to say, "Michigan State University's inability to secure justice for (the victims) indicates more reforms may be needed to remedy the inadequacies in current law." Speaker Leonard makes clear the Legislature does not conduct criminal investigations.

