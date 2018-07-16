House shot at in Lansing overnight, no injuries or arrests

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lansing's north side.

Officers got a call about a shooting at a home in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

No one was hurt in the shooting but a house was struck with bullets.

The Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to give them a call at 517-483-4600.