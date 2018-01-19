House fire overnight in Lansing deemed electrical

No one was hurt in a fire that heavily damaged the second floor of a two-story house in Lansing overnight.

It happened in the 5200 block Bogart Street around 3:30AM Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the house.

The Lansing Fire Department tells FOX 47 they had to force the door open to gain access to the home. After entering the home, a person inside the home ran off and hasn't been seen since.

Firefighters were able to fully put out the flames less than an hour later.

The Lansing Fire Department tells FOX 47 that investigators are ruling the cause of the fire as electrical.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second-floor but the first-floor did sustain some water damage.