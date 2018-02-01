House badly damaged in overnight fire to be demolished

The Lansing City Fire Department says the house that caught fire on Ora Street will be demolished on Thursday.

Crews were called to the block of Ora Street, near Cavanaugh Park near the Old Everett neighborhood in Lansing around 4 a.m.

Firefighters could see smoke coming out of the basement windows and deemed the house unsafe. A wall was severely damaged and blown out from the fire.

"When a house is deemed unsafe, our guys do not go in," said Steve Mazurek, PIO for the City Lansing Fire Dept.

After some investigation, the fire was ruled suspicious in nature and is under investigation.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Neighbors told the firemen that the house was vacant, but the firefighters found evidence of someone living in the house.