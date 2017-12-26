Hope College students start project to combat hate

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A group from Hope College is sharing reflections from classmates about experiences of racism and homophobia to raise awareness, encourage discussion and change behavior on campus and in the community.

The student-run project at the Christian college in Holland is called 95 Stories. Members aim to publish 95 stories of instances of racism and homophobia on Twitter and on the group's blog.

The group invites LGBTQ and minority students to anonymously submit one-sentence remarks.

Members say honesty on campus can only grow from students telling their stories of insensitivity, disrespect and harassment on campus and the community.

Hope official Jennifer Fellinger says the project has highlighted issues the school takes seriously. She says the administration is committed to dialogue about issues facing students who may feel marginalized.