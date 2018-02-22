Homeowners pumping out sewage

Even though the rain has stopped, the problems are just beginning for many homeowners.
The local sewer systems are overwhelmed by all the rain. Mike Bokovoy has been pumping the water and sewage out of his basement in Lansing Township all day long. He tells FOX 47 it is the worst it has ever been.
"25 years is a long long time and there has been a lot of different storms that have happened. I have never seen the water in my basement like I saw this morning when I got up," said Bokovoy.
Mike started pumping it out with a garden hose but the sewage and water were so bad it couldn't keep up with it. He even had to call friends to bring extra pumps to help.
"The sewage is terrible.I don't know what to do i'm at a loss.I've got to get rid of everything," said Bokovoy.
Bokovoy is thankful he and his wife are retired because they haven't been able to shower for a couple days. He tells FOX 47 the whole street is having the same problems.
"You go to every one of these houses and there will be water and sewage in their basement I will guarantee you that," said Bokovoy.
Ronald Lacasse, with East Lansing Public Works, tells News 10 many factors go into the sewage overflow. Most of them weather-related.
"It was a long sustained rain event over a couple of days in conjunction with the large amount of snow melt we had the contributing factor was that there is a lot of frost still left on the ground so it wasn't able to take that much of a flow," said Lacasse.
Bokovoy understands the weather is to blame but it doesn't make having his basement turned into a toilet any easier to take.
"Its just going to be a long long process. It's a terrible long process," said Bokovoy.
We reached out to Lansing Mayor Schor today to see what the city is doing about the backups, he has not yet responded.