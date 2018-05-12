Home destroyed in fire, nobody hurt

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - UPDATE: According to officials, five people lived inside the home that caught fire this morning, all of which made it out safe. The home is said to be a total loss.

An investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

The Lansing Fire Department, Delhi Township, and Ingham County Sheriff Office are all responding to this scene.

________________________________________________________

Previous Post: Lansing Fire Department are working to put out a large fire at a house on Camperdown Drive in Lansing.

Firefighters received a call around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning as neighbors were woken to flames coming from a home in the neighborhood.

Details are limited at this time as firefighters are actively working to get the fire under control.

