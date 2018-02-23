Home Depot gas fire pits under recall

Fog
58,000 gas fire pits that were sold in Home Depot stores and online between August and November of 2017 are under recall.
Several people have reported getting burned when using these fire pits.
The base of the fire pit doesn't have a heat shield to protect users from being burned while turning off the propane tank.
The recall involves the "Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30 inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters".
The model number is G-FTB51057B and the UPC is 694493760157.
Those numbers are printed on the products packaging.
The fire pits were made in China by "Zheijang Yayi Metal Technology Company".
If you have one of these fire pits you can contact "Yayi" for a repair kit.