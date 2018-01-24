Holt Schools issue statement in Nassar case

In the day 6 reading of impact statements, a former Holt student, Abigail Mealy, talked about her abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar. She described being part of Twistars Gymnastics from age 3 to 15. When she was 11, she saw him for treatment of a broken foot. She also saw him for back pain. Some of her treatments took place at Holt High School, where she was a student.

After hearing this, the Holt Public Schools sent out a response. The official statement is from Superintendent Dr. Hornak.

Here's that statement from Holt Public Schools:

The Holt School District was saddened to learn last Friday and again today, that former students are reporting abuse by Larry Nassar on District property, when he was a trainer and doctor for athletes through a contract with Michigan State University Health Team.

Holt Public Schools prohibits sexual violence and misconduct. We abhor the acts that have been reported. Now aware of these allegations, we are in the process of identifying next steps to investigate and take appropriate remedial action.

Our initial reactions are shock and disgust for the reprehensible acts involving minor students who placed their complete trust in a medical doctor, whom they expected had their best interest at heart. In the next several days, we will reach out to the former students who have made these reports and offer resources and support to them.

Every day, our Board, administration, and staff are dedicated to ensuring a safe, welcoming and nurturing environment for students and athletes so that they can achieve their highest levels of academic growth and individual performance. In light of these horrific and atypical criminal acts, we will redouble our efforts to educate students, athletes, and parents about our zero tolerance policies, our complaint procedures, and the protocol we will follow to encourage reporting so that we can protect our children.