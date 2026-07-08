Holt Public Schools teacher killed in crash in Toledo on Fourth of July

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Holt Public Schools teacher has died following a crash on the Fourth of July in Toledo, Ohio.

Hal Heard, the new Holt Public Schools Superintendent, announced in a letter to the school community Tuesday that Nicholas Parisho, a “beloved special education teacher” at Holt Junior High School was killed in a crash while leaving an event with his partner.

She was critically injured in the crash and remains at a hospital in the Toledo area, Heard said.

“Earlier today I had the opportunity to speak with Nicholas’s mother and expressed our district’s heartfelt sympathies and condolences. The family indicated there would be a memorial service for Nicholas at a later date and no further details are available at this time,” Heard said in his letter.

Heard said Parisho taught in the special education resource room for three years at the junior high.

“His mother shared that he was so proud to be a teacher at Holt Public and was passionate about supporting his students. He will be greatly missed,” Heard said.

The school district is offering counseling and mental health resources to anyone who needs them by calling the Superintendent’s office at (517) 694-5715.

“At Holt Public Schools, we will lean on each other during this difficult time as we grieve this tremendous loss to our school community and celebrate the life of a truly dedicated and passionate educator. We will also provide any updates if information becomes available and appropriate to share,” Heard’s letter said.

WTVG in Toledo reports Toledo police officials said Parisho was heading eastbound on Airport Highway in Toledo in the right curb lane and a Toledo man headed in the other direction crossed the center line and hit Parisho’s car head-on. Authorities have not released any information about what may have caused the crash.

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