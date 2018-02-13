Holt parents upset after school lockdown and no notification

Holt High School was under lockdown Tuesday morning for over two hours for an alleged bomb threat. The threat was written on a bathroom wall causing the school to be put on lockdown for it to be investigated. Students and faculty remained in classrooms during the investigation.

This was happening at the same time as a multi-school choir concert hosted at the high school.

Many parents expressed their displeasure about the situation, reaching out to FOX 47 to find out if we knew what was happening because they were not notified from anyone at Holt Schools.

Parents from the Grand Ledge and Haslett community received notifications alerting them to the lockdown, but nothing from the Holt schools until after it cleared.

What started around 9 a.m. was not wrapped up until after 11:30 a.m. and parents were sent information that it was all clear at that time.

"As a precaution, we sheltered in place and entered a perimeter lockdown at the Main Campus, North Campus, Washington Woods, and Horizon," was sent by the school to the parents.

We've attached the notifications from Grand Ledge, Haslett, and Holt to this story for you to read.

Four K9 units cleared the building to end the lockdown and the school resumed normal operation.

The incident is under investigation.