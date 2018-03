Cmdr. Eric Doyle, a Flight Leader for the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, presents Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class (AW) Joseph Hopkins with a Blue Angels crest.

Hopkins is from Holt, Michigan.

The crest was awarded to Hopkins during a Blue Angels cresting ceremony at Naval Air Facility El Centro, in California.

After several weeks of training in squadron history, procedures, teamwork and traditions, they earned their Blue Angels crests.