Holiday travel tips from Lansing airport help reduce stress during busy season

LANSING, Mich. — As the holiday season kicks off with predictions of record-breaking travel numbers over Thanksgiving, the Capital Region International Airport (LAN) is sharing travel tips for our neighbors.

AAA officials project nearly 82 million people nationwide will travel 50 or more miles from home for Thanksgiving from

Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2.

The majority of those travelers are expected to drive to their destinations; however, the Capital Region International Airport is still anticipating an increase in passengers.

"The airport's team is fully prepared for the official start of the holiday travel season, and our airline partners are committed to getting passengers to their destinations safely and efficiently," said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority.

The three busiest travel days this Thanksgiving are expected to be: Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

Follow these essential holiday travel tips from LAN:

Arrive early

Arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight Checked bags MUST be checked in 45 minutes before departure for American Airlines, Breeze Airways and Delta Air Lines.

Check your flight status often

Check for flight changes, delays or cancellations before you leave for the airport Check directly with your airline for the most accurate and up-to-date information

Stay Flexible

Weather and high travel volumes can affect schedules Allow extra time for connecting flight

Follow the 3-1-1 rule

Use three -ounce bottles or less for all liquids, gels and aerosols Put them in a one -quart clear plastic zip-top bag Only one bag per passenger Larger containers may be packed in a checked bag

Dress smart

Wear comfortable clothing and light layers Don't wear clothes with a high metal content



Holiday items and TSA guidelines

Allowed through TSA checkpoints in carry-on luggage:



Gifts, but plan to keep them unwrapped as unwrapping may be required for inspection

Solid food items, including turkey, pie, baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables

Small decorations without sharp edges

Prohibited through TSA checkpoints in carry-on luggage but allowed in checked bags:



Liquids over 3.4 oz., including snow globes

Liquid-based food items such as gravy, cranberry sauce, dips, wine, canned fruit and vegetables

Wrapped gifts containing prohibited items

Aerosol cans or other pressurized items

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

