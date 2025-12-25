Holiday heroes: Workers sacrifice Christmas to serve communities

LANSING, Mich. — While many people have the day off for the holidays, essential workers across mid-Michigan remain on duty to keep communities safe and powered.

Kerry Minshall, fire chief in Mason, oversees 31 staff members who are always on call, even on Christmas Day.

"That's what you sign up for when you take the job, I'm going to go out and help that person when they're having a bad day," Minshall said.

The fire department must be prepared around the clock, regardless of the calendar.

"We have to be prepared 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Minshall said. "Emergencies don't follow a calendar or a script, they come when they need to come."

Minshall recalls many holidays interrupted by emergency calls throughout his career.

"I can remember many Christmases that were either interrupted either present opening or dinners," Minshall said.

Fire departments aren't the only essential services working through the holidays. Matt Johnson, media relations specialist for Consumers Energy, says crews remain ready to respond to power outages.

"Keeping the lights on in job number one at Consumers Energy. Mother nature and the electric grid does not know holidays," Johnson said.

With icy rain expected later this week according to meteorologists, utility crews are preparing for potential outages.

"Just the impact of freezing rain and ice itself can impact trees on power lines and so we would always rather be proactive and get ahead of the game here and be ready to respond if the outages do indeed occur," Johnson said.

Minshall emphasizes that many essential workers sacrifice holiday time with their families to serve their communities.

"It's not just the fire department. Police, EMS, hospital staff, there are a lot of people, who themselves and their families move their schedules or work to accommodate to provide that coverage. It's dedication and who they are. They want to give back to the community," Minshall said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

