Hit and run leaves one with life threatening injuries

Police responded to I-69 Wednesday afternoon for a 4 vehicle personal injury accident.

Investigation indicates that a pickup had slid off the road into the ditch, and had been removed from the ditch by a second pick up. The second pickup then backed into the oncoming lane of traffic where it was struck by a third vehicle traveling south on I69. The third vehicle bounced off the second pickup and was struck by a semi-tractor trailer, also traveling south on I69, sending it into the ditch.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 22 year old male from Clarkston Michigan, was transported to Borgess Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene and is described as the following: A silver Ford F-250 or F-350 diesel truck, 4-d, with black bolt on after-market fender flares, and after-market wheels with the words “Stroke This” on a sticker across the front of the truck.

The witness believes it to be an early to mid-2000’s, possibly a 2006. There is a silver or chrome colored tool box that goes across the entire back of the cab, and a dog kennel in the bed.

The vehicle will have damage to the rear bumper, rear light assembly, and at least one of the after-market fender flares.

The driver was described to police as a white male, possibly early to mid 20’s, thin build, 5’11”-6’00”, wearing a Carhartt jacket and a sock hat. They believe there was a white female passenger wearing a pink hoodie, and a dog in the truck as well.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office or Silent Observer.