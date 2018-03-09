Highway to be named after fallen Michigan soldier

A state highway may soon be named after a fallen Michigan soldier.

The Michigan Senate unanimously approved a bill that would name a portion of M-71 after Pfc. Shane Cantu this week. It's now headed to Governor Rick Snyder's desk for his signature.

Cantu, a Shiawassee County native, died in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.

The Shane Cantu Memorial Highway would run from the eastern city limit of Owosso and the western city limit of Corunna.

If the bill is approved by the Governor, the renaming is expected to happen sometime in the spring.