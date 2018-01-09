Highland Park to seek qualified companies for redevelopment

8:53 AM, Jan 9, 2018

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) - Qualified companies are being sought to redevelop nearly 1,000 publicly-owned properties in Highland Park.

City leaders in the enclave of Detroit are working with the state and Wayne County land banks to issue a request for qualifications of developers.

They hope to increase home ownership, boost Highland Park's economy and improve efforts to market the city.

The request is an expansion of Highland Park's Neighborhood Improvement Plan to address the loss of residential occupancy.

The land banks have properties within areas identified for redevelopment in Highland Park.

Wayne County Land Bank Executive Director Bali Kumar says that by pooling efforts to attract qualified companies they are "more likely to present attractive opportunities and streamlined options to potential developers."

