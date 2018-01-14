High school students give back to Mid-Michigan homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Students from Grand Ledge and Eaton Rapids high schools spent their Saturday afternoon giving back to others in their community.

The students are a part of the group "Teens Against Homelessness.”

Students came up with a project to collect coats and other necessities that were handed out Saturday at Maple Grove Baptist Church in Lansing.

Doors were open to anyone who needed to pick up a few things for themselves and others.

“We realized there's a lot of homeless people even in our own communities that we don't really talk to that much, so we figured why not help them?” said Brittany Vergeson, who organized the event. “It's really cold, it's going be a bad winter, so it's a perfect time."

The group says only about three people showed up today, so there's plenty more left to give out.

They plan to host another event sometime soon.

