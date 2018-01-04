High intensity interval training to be fitness trend of 2018

4:52 PM, Jan 4, 2018
According to the Worldwide survey of fitness trends for 2018, high intensity interval training will be the number one fitness trend of the year.

The form of training beat out "wearable technology" and smartphone fitness apps for the top spot.

High intensity interval training involves a cycle of short bursts of intense exercise, followed by rest or recovery periods.