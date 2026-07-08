Here’s How Michigan Voters Can “Spoil” an Absentee Ballot

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s primary election is less than a month away, and many voters have already returned their absentee ballots. But what happens if you make a mistake while filling it out, change your mind about a candidate, don’t receive your ballot, or lose it?

In Michigan, you can ask to “spoil” your absentee ballot and get a replacement.

spoiling your ballot

What Does It Mean to Spoil a Ballot?

“Spoiling” a ballot is essentially asking for a do-over. If your absentee ballot is spoiled, it’s canceled and won’t be counted. You’re then issued a new ballot so you can vote correctly.

How to Spoil Your Absentee Ballot

If you want to spoil your absentee ballot and receive a new one, you must:

Submit a signed request to your local clerk’s office asking them to:

Cancel (spoil) your original ballot, and Issue you a new absentee ballot



You can typically deliver this request in person, by mail, or by email/fax if your local clerk accepts it that way. Check with your clerk’s office for their specific options.

Deadline to Request a New Ballot

You have until Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. to submit your signed request to spoil your absentee ballot and receive a new one.

After that deadline, your ability to change or replace an absentee ballot is much more limited, so voters who need a fresh ballot are encouraged to contact their clerk as soon as possible.

Questions or Problems With Your Ballot?

If you:

Never received your absentee ballot

Lost or damaged your ballot

Aren’t sure if your request to spoil was processed

You should reach out directly to your local clerk’s office. They can:

Confirm the status of your absentee ballot

Explain what options are still available based on the date and time

Help ensure your vote is properly counted in the upcoming primary election.

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