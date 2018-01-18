Henry Ford restricts visitor access due to flu concerns

9:10 AM, Jan 18, 2018
3 hours ago

Henry Ford Health System is restricting visitor access at its hospitals as flu activity increases around the state.

FOX 47 News






Effective immediately there will be no visitors under the age of 12, and no visitors with flu-like symptoms. Patients who do have the flu, and have a scheduled appointment or procedure are asked to wear a mask and maintain proper hand hygiene.

The restrictions are in place in Jackson, Macomb, West Bloomfield, and Wyandotte.

