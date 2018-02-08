Heavy snowfall possible tonight into Friday

A complicated forecast for tonight and tomorrow as a front stalls out south of Michigan and moistures overruns the front and brings a steady snowfall to Mid-Michigan for about 24 hours. Several inches of snow will be on the ground by Friday morning. By the time the snow ends Friday evening 3-7'' of snow should be on the ground in the Lansing area. 4-9'' of snow in the Jackson area with a few areas south of I-94 possibly seeing close to a foot of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Lansing area starting tonight through Friday evening. A Winter Storm WARNING has been issued for the Jackson and Battle Creek areas south to the state boarder tonight through Friday evening.

No problems today with clouds and a few flurries in the area. Highs today near 20. After 9 P.M. tonight a steady snowfall should develop across the area. The snow may be non-stop through Friday evening. Gradually the snowfall will start to pile up. The snow should start to move out of the area Friday evening. We have the chance of more snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.