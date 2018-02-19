Heavy rainfall could cause flooding

A South to Southwest wind will pump warm and humid air towards lower Michigan. Rounds of rain are expected on and off today through Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible tonight and Tuesday.
The rounds of rain could produce 1-3'' of rain or more across the area through Wednesday. Between the rain and melting snow Spring-like flooding will be possible in Mid-Michigan in low areas and along rivers and streams. Stay alert to changing conditions if you live in a flood prone area.
Temperatures today climb to near 50 this afternoon and temperatures will be rising overnight. Highs Tuesday climb to the mid 60s. The record high Tuesday in Lansing is 59 set in 1983 and 62 in Jackson set in 1930. Both records should fall. A cold front moves through the area early on Wednesday. High temperatures are back in the low 40s Wednesday.