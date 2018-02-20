Heavy rain, melting snow cause flooding in parts of Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Heavy rain and melting snow are combining to cause flooding and road closures in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
Some roads were closed Tuesday in Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan and the surrounding area due to high water. Temperatures have warmed and the National Weather Service says rainfall is expected to total 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) or more in places.
Potholes are a major safety issue following recent freezes and warmups. In Detroit, police say a 22-year-old man died after the car in which he was a passenger hit a pothole early Tuesday, lost control and crashed into a light pole. The driver was listed in serious condition.
Around the state, pothole patching crews had their work delayed by heavy rains. In northern Michigan, an ice storm warning was in effect.