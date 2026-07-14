Heat Relief: Cooling centers in Lansing, East Lansing, Jackson

Heat safety tips
Health officials recommend the following during periods of extreme heat:
- Never leave children or pets in a parked car.
- Check in on older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those taking medications that increase heat sensitivity, and anyone unable to keep their living space cool.
- Drink at least one cup of water every 20 minutes, even if not thirsty.
- Give pets water and a cool place to rest.
- Seek shade or a cool area and wear light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothing when possible
Lansing cooling centers:
The City of Lansing has activated a Code Red due to high temperatures. The following locations are open as cooling centers:
CADL Downtown Library — 401 S. Capitol Ave., Lansing
- Phone: 517-367-6350
- Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. | Sunday, noon–5 p.m.
CADL South Lansing Library — 3500 S. Cedar St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-272-9840
- Hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. | Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. | Sunday, noon–5 p.m.
CATA Transportation Center — 420 S. Grand Ave., Lansing
- Phone: 517-394-1100
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. | Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
City of Lansing Foster Community Center — 200 N. Foster St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-483-4233
- Hours: Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. | Tuesday–Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. | Closed weekends
City of Lansing Gier Community Center — 2400 Hall St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-483-4313
- Hours: Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. | Tuesday–Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. | Closed weekends
City of Lansing Letts Community Center — 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-483-4051
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. | Closed weekends
City of Lansing Schmidt Community Center — 5825 Wise Road, Lansing
- Phone: 517-483-6686
- Hours: Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. | Tuesday–Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. | Closed weekends
The Outreach (City Rescue Mission) — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-485-0145
- Hours: Daily, 6 p.m.–8 a.m.
Lansing day shelters:
The following day shelters are available year-round. Food and meals may be available.
Advent House — 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Lansing
- Phone: 517-485-4722
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. | Saturday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
City Rescue Mission, Women and Children — 2216 S. Cedar St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-485-0145
- Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and 4 p.m.–9 a.m.
The Outreach (City Rescue Mission) — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-485-0145
- Hours: Daily, 6 p.m.–8 a.m.
Lansing overnight emergency shelters:
Letts Community Center — 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-483-4051
- Hours: Nightly, 9 p.m.–6 a.m. (during Code Blue)
City Rescue Mission, Men’s Shelter — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-485-0145
- Hours: Daily, 6 p.m.–7 a.m.
The Outreach Drop-In Center (City Rescue Mission) — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing
- Phone: 517-485-0145
- Hours: Monday–Sunday, 6 p.m.–7 a.m. (hours may expand based on resources and staffing; showers and laundry facilities available)
East Lansing cooling centers:
The City of East Lansing will offer two cooling centers during the advisory period. Both locations will continue their previously planned programming and events while serving as cooling centers.
East Lansing Hannah Community Center — 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing
- Website: cityofeastlansing.com/hannah
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m. | Saturday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. | Closed Sundays in July and August
East Lansing Public Library — 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing
- Website: elpl.org
- Hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m. | Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Closed Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day
Jackson cooling centers:
The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering free rides to designated cooling centers throughout the week, with its Hot Ticket Program. Participating cooling centers include:
Jackson County Department on Aging - 1715 Lansing Ave #672, Jackson
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Website: www.co.jackson.mi.us/619/Department-on-Aging
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center - 1107 Adrian St., Jackson
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Phone: 517-788-4067
Westwood Mall - 1850 W Michigan Ave, Jackson
- Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pet friendly
- Phone: 517-879-2691
All Jackson Library Branches
- Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Website: myjdl.com/
For more information about the Hot Ticket Program or participating cooling centers, call JATA at 517-783-6437.
Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app
You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.