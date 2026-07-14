Heat Relief: Cooling centers in Lansing, East Lansing, Jackson

Heat safety tips

Health officials recommend the following during periods of extreme heat:

Never leave children or pets in a parked car.

Check in on older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those taking medications that increase heat sensitivity, and anyone unable to keep their living space cool.

Drink at least one cup of water every 20 minutes, even if not thirsty.

Give pets water and a cool place to rest.

Seek shade or a cool area and wear light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothing when possible

Lansing cooling centers:

The City of Lansing has activated a Code Red due to high temperatures. The following locations are open as cooling centers:

CADL Downtown Library — 401 S. Capitol Ave., Lansing



Phone: 517-367-6350

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. | Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

CADL South Lansing Library — 3500 S. Cedar St., Lansing



Phone: 517-272-9840

Hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. | Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. | Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

CATA Transportation Center — 420 S. Grand Ave., Lansing

Phone: 517-394-1100

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. | Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

City of Lansing Foster Community Center — 200 N. Foster St., Lansing



Phone: 517-483-4233

Hours: Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. | Tuesday–Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. | Closed weekends

City of Lansing Gier Community Center — 2400 Hall St., Lansing



Phone: 517-483-4313

Hours: Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. | Tuesday–Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. | Closed weekends

City of Lansing Letts Community Center — 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing



Phone: 517-483-4051

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. | Closed weekends

City of Lansing Schmidt Community Center — 5825 Wise Road, Lansing



Phone: 517-483-6686

Hours: Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. | Tuesday–Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. | Closed weekends

The Outreach (City Rescue Mission) — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing



Phone: 517-485-0145

Hours: Daily, 6 p.m.–8 a.m.

Lansing day shelters:

The following day shelters are available year-round. Food and meals may be available.

Advent House — 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Lansing



Phone: 517-485-4722

Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. | Saturday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

City Rescue Mission, Women and Children — 2216 S. Cedar St., Lansing



Phone: 517-485-0145

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and 4 p.m.–9 a.m.

The Outreach (City Rescue Mission) — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing



Phone: 517-485-0145

Hours: Daily, 6 p.m.–8 a.m.



Lansing overnight emergency shelters:

Letts Community Center — 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing



Phone: 517-483-4051

Hours: Nightly, 9 p.m.–6 a.m. (during Code Blue)

City Rescue Mission, Men’s Shelter — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing

Phone: 517-485-0145

Hours: Daily, 6 p.m.–7 a.m.

The Outreach Drop-In Center (City Rescue Mission) — 415 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing



Phone: 517-485-0145

Hours: Monday–Sunday, 6 p.m.–7 a.m. (hours may expand based on resources and staffing; showers and laundry facilities available)

East Lansing cooling centers:

The City of East Lansing will offer two cooling centers during the advisory period. Both locations will continue their previously planned programming and events while serving as cooling centers.

East Lansing Hannah Community Center — 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing



Website: cityofeastlansing.com/hannah

Hours: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m. | Saturday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. | Closed Sundays in July and August

East Lansing Public Library — 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing



Website: elpl.org

Hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m. | Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Closed Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Jackson cooling centers:

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering free rides to designated cooling centers throughout the week, with its Hot Ticket Program. Participating cooling centers include:

Jackson County Department on Aging - 1715 Lansing Ave #672, Jackson



Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: www.co.jackson.mi.us/619/Department-on-Aging

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center - 1107 Adrian St., Jackson



9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 517-788-4067

Westwood Mall - 1850 W Michigan Ave, Jackson



Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pet friendly

Phone: 517-879-2691

All Jackson Library Branches



Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: myjdl.com/

For more information about the Hot Ticket Program or participating cooling centers, call JATA at 517-783-6437.

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