Hearing to wrap Wednesday for MSU coach charged in deadly crash

A hearing will pick back up Wednesday to determine an MSU basketball trainer will stand trial on charges stemming from a deadly crash last summer.

Todd Moyer is charged with reckless driving causing death. He's scheduled to be in Monore County District Court Wednesday at 1:30PM.

Authorities say a pickup truck driven by Moyer struck the rear of a car on U.S. 23 in Monroe County's Summerfield Township on July 14, 2017. 35-year-old Gladys Johnson and her 5-year-old daughter Za-Kira were killed.

Prosecutors say Moyer was texting while driving. He's facing 15-years in prison if convicted.

The hearing, in which a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for Moyer to stand trial, is set to conclude Wednesday.