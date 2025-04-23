Health officials confirm a second case of Measles in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department announced on Wednesday that a second case of measles has been confirmed in Ingham County.

Both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Ingham County Health Department were notified late on April 22nd of this second case of measles in the county.

According to the Ingham County Health Department, the case occurred in a one-year-old boy who was exposed to the county’s first case, which was confirmed back on April 15.

Health officials say the child was vaccinated and experienced only mild symptoms.

Ingham County Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka said in a statement, “This child’s vaccination status helped lessen the severity of illness, and early isolation significantly reduced the risk of transmission. This case highlights the importance of timely vaccinations and swift public health response.”

The risk to the broader community remains low due to early isolation and limited exposure, according to the Ingham County Health Department.

