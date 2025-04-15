Health officials confirm a case of Measles in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — According to Ingham County Health Department officials, a case of measles has been confirmed in Ingham County.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly among unvaccinated people.

Symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or rash.

If you or someone you know is showing signs of Measles, you should contact your doctor immediately.

The Ingham County Health Department is working to notify anyone who was possibly exposed to the infected person.

Click here to see updates on Measles in Michigan and the U.S.

