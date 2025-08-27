Happening Today: We Give Blood competition, new nonprofit hub, Lansing coat drive

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

We Give Blood Competition

The We Give Blood drive competition is back, and Michigan State is competing against other Big Ten schools to donate the most blood.

Neighbors who donate can get a limited-edition Michigan State University shirt.

It begins today and lasts all the way until December 5th

To find a donation location near you, click here.

New nonprofit hub

Neighbors can tour a new nonprofit hub in Lansing.

The Child and Families Charities Nonprofit Hub will house several mission-driven organizations all under one roof to expand their collective reach... to help the region’s most vulnerable residents.

The grand opening celebration is from 4 to 6 p.m. at 405 W Greenlawn Ave. in Lansing.

Lansing Coat Drive

Lansing’s annual coat drive is back for its seventh year to provide coats, hats and gloves for neighborhood families in need.

Beginning now through November 7th, neighbors can donate new and gently used cold-weather outerwear.

All drop-off locations:



Lansing City Hall, 124 W. Michigan Ave.

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster Ave.

Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St.

Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd.

Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.

Maurer's Sanitary Cleaners, 2815 E. Saginaw St.

Partly to mostly sunny skies expected today as high pressure settles over the Ohio Valley.

Slightly warmer with highs climbing to the mid-70s.

Winds shifting to the west at 6-12 mph.



