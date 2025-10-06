Happening today: water main flushing and lane closures

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Water main flushing

The City of East Lansing is beginning its annual water main flushing today.

For approximately the next three weeks, the flushing will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Neighbors may experience cloudy or rusty-colored water during the flushing process.

Lane Closures

Neighbors in Lansing may experience lane reductions that impact their commute today.

Michigan Ave. between Howard St. and Friendship Cir. will be reduced to one lane of traffic in either direction for a roadway repair project.

The change is expected to last until the end of the day on November 15.

In addition, beginning at 7 a.m. today, Southbound on Waverly Rd. at Harbour Cove will be reduced to one lane for roadway maintenance.

This project is expected to wrap up sooner than the Michigan Ave. Construction, with the closure expected to finish by 6 p.m. on October 10.



